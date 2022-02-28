Fieldcrest girls advance to 2A State Tournament

CICERO — The No. 6-ranked Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to topple No. 5 Chicago Noble/Butler 43-40 Monday in the Class 2A Morton College Super-Sectional.

The Knights will match 34-2 records with No. 1 Winnebago in the semifinals of the 2A State Tournament on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Illinois State's Redbird Arena.

Ella Goodrich topped the Knights with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ashlyn May, Carolyn Megow and Kaitlin White added 10 points each.

Xamiya Walton led all scorers with 27 points for Noble/Butler, but Fieldcrest held University of Illinois recruit Camille Jackson to eight.

The Knights led 21-18 at the half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.