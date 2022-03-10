Eureka's Trevor Heffren, EPG's Asa Smith earn unanimous selections to all-HOIC team

Eureka senior Trevor Heffren and El Paso-Gridley senior Asa Smith were selected unanimously to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team boys basketball squad announced Thursday.
Also on the first team were Eureka sophomore Tyler Heffren and seniors Jake Funk of EPG, Flanagan-Cornell's Sam Jones, Ben Peacock of Lexington and Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Lane Thomann.
The second team consisted of EPG's Luke Inhlenfeldt, Jack Edmundson and Luke Stuepfert of LeRoy, Heyworth's Nick Feather, Elliott Johnson of Tri-Valley, Seth Kollross of GCMS, Flanagan-Cornell's Tyler Pfaff and Alec Thomas of Lexington.
Honorable mention picks were Taylor Berchtold of Dee-Mack, EPG's Micah Meiss, JD Ruddy of Flanagan-Cornell, Heyworth's Connor Moore, Cam Kelly of Ridgeview and Tremont's JT Kaiser.