Eureka's Trevor Heffren, EPG's Asa Smith earn unanimous selections to all-HOIC team

  • 0
HOIC TEAM

El Paso guard Asa Smith (11) tries to stop Eureka forward Trevor Heffren (25) from shooting a layup during McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament boys championship game in January. Smith and Heffren were unanimous picks to the all-HOIC team.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Eureka senior Trevor Heffren and El Paso-Gridley senior Asa Smith were selected unanimously to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team boys basketball squad announced Thursday.

Also on the first team were Eureka sophomore Tyler Heffren and seniors Jake Funk of EPG, Flanagan-Cornell's Sam Jones, Ben Peacock of Lexington and Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Lane Thomann.

The second team consisted of EPG's Luke Inhlenfeldt, Jack Edmundson and Luke Stuepfert of LeRoy, Heyworth's Nick Feather, Elliott Johnson of Tri-Valley, Seth Kollross of GCMS, Flanagan-Cornell's Tyler Pfaff and Alec Thomas of Lexington.

Honorable mention picks were Taylor Berchtold of Dee-Mack, EPG's Micah Meiss, JD Ruddy of Flanagan-Cornell, Heyworth's Connor Moore, Cam Kelly of Ridgeview and Tremont's JT Kaiser.

