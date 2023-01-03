Eureka boys go back-to-back at Macomb Tournament

It was success set on repeat for the Eureka High School boys basketball team at the Western-Macomb Holiday Tournament.

The Hornets claimed their second straight tournament championship, while junior Tyler Heffren was named Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.

“I feel like we took a step forward defensively at Macomb,” Eureka coach Aaron Dohner said. “We played unselfishly, and our ball movement was very good.”

Heffren tied for the tournament lead with 88 points in four games and was second with 36 rebounds.

“Tyler was great,” said Dohner, whose team is 10-3. “He just continually hit big shot after big shot for us. He rebounded really well, too.”

Justis Bachman joined Heffren on the all-tournament team.

“Justis was great all tournament,” Dohner said. “He was steady with the ball and shot it really well.”

According to Dohner, other key players at Macomb included Slater Wilcox for his defense on talented, taller players.

“Tyler Tate made plays and distributed the ball well and hit some big shots as well,” said the Eureka coach. “Jake Morin guarded really well and gave us some grit and some timely scoring.

"And we may have not have gotten past Illini West in the first round if it wasn't for Carson Gold giving us a huge boost off the bench.”

The Hornets defeated Class 1A No. 1 Augusta Southeastern 56-25 in the tournament semifinals.

Here are some other takeaways from the busiest basketball week of the year:

Holiday Classic sharpshooters

The Small School Bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic featured two of the state’s top players in St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence and Central Catholic junior Cole Certa.

An Illinois State recruit, Pence averaged nearly 31 points over four games while leading the Spartans to the bracket championship. Already holding 10-plus Division I scholarship offers, Certa scored 106 points or 26.5 per outing.

Want to see Pence and Certa face each other? Then head to St. Joseph on Jan. 31 when the teams meet in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

Iron girls stay hot

Normal Community moved to 15-0 while winning the Holiday Classic Large School girls bracket.

The Class 4A No. 8-ranked Iron defeated 3A No. 2 Mundelein Carmel and 3A No. 4 Washington during the tournament.

Fieldcrest girls roll on

Ranked second in Class 2A before Christmas, Fieldcrest won’t be moving down after storming through four games of the Peru St. Bede Tournament.

The Knights won their second straight tournament title and improved to 16-0 with the help of 71 points from Ashlyn May and 54 from Kaitlin White. May, White and Carolyn Megow were all first-team all-tournament selections.

Fieldcrest downed Eureka 61-29 in the title contest. May and Hornets’ standout Ellie Cahill will be teammates at Illinois Wesleyan next season.

The Knights and Hornets play again on Jan. 9 in Minonk. Two more possible meetings could occur in the Heart of Illinois/McLean County Tournament and in the postseason.

Prairie Central boys prevail

Also still undefeated is Prairie Central after rolling through the Williamsville Holiday Tournament and handling East Peoria 55-34 in the championship contest.

Tyler Curl averaged 17.2 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Dylan Bazzell.

Monticello standouts

Dawson Graves averaged 17.3 points to spark Clinton to third place in the Sages Holiday Hoopla in Monticello.

Graves and Clinton teammate Brooks Culver were part of the all-tournament team along with GCMS’ Seth Kollross and Seth Barnes and Ridgeview’s Cam Kelly, who averaged 17.5 points and had 18 3-pointers in four tournament games.

On the girls side, Clinton dropped the title game to Tuscola. The all-tournament team included Clinton’s Clara Dempsey and Regan Filkin and Ridgeview’s Brinley Stevens.

Pontiac powerhouse

Chicago Simeon won its 16th Pontiac Holiday Tournament championship with a 52-49 victory over Benet Academy.

Simeon coach Robert Smith won for the 11th time, a Pontiac record, in his final season before retirement.

Bloomington’s Niko Newsome led all tournament players with a 23.5 scoring average.

Lincoln girls win title

Lincoln moved to 18-0 by winning the Dixon Tournament. The Railsplitters handed the hosts their first loss in 16 games by a 49-16 margin in the championship game.

Thompson fills the nets

Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson scored 102 points in four games (25.5 average) at Ottawa Marquette.

