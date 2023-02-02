During his sophomore season, Wyatt Thompson was looking at the plaques in Dwight High School's Wall of Fame outside the gymnasium.

Thompson noticed Tom Halloran's 1,544 points stood as the school's all-time basketball scoring record since 1974.

"He told me, 'I think I would like to break the scoring record.' I told him you're not going to break my record," said Dwight head coach and former player, Jeremy Connor. "I told him mine. He said, 'I'll beat that by Christmas of my senior year' and, sure enough, he did that in the second game of the (Ottawa Marquette) holiday tournament. I was giving him a hard time I wasn't going to play him."

The 6-foot-7 Thompson toppled Halloran's record that stood for 49 years with a 35-point performance last Friday as the Trojans beat Roanoke-Benson, 52-48, in the Tri-County Conference Tournament third-place game.

Thompson, who averages 24.2 points per game for the 11-13 Trojans this season, has been a starter since he was a freshman. He played a small forward spot his first two seasons with a couple older teammates, including his brother, Lane, on the squad.

Dwight's scoring record might have fallen sooner if not for everyone playing only half a season in the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connor said the last two seasons Thompson has "become a powerhouse in the post" while still shooting over 40% from 3-point range.

"He can score anywhere on the court," said Connor.

Thompson, who is being recruited by several Division III schools, has been a marked man for a while by opposing defenses.

"They're all over him," said Connor. "Our kids are slowly starting to buy into it that if we get Wyatt the ball we're all going to score more points. They go at him so hard with two guys. We've seen some box and ones. He keeps his cool for as much as he's getting harassed."

Swadinsky sets Dee-Mack mark

Another school scoring mark fell last week when Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior Addi Swadinsky broke the Chiefs' girls record of 1,117 points set by Wendy Cameron from 1985-88.

Swadinsky came off the bench at the start of her freshman year before soon taking over as Dee-Mack's point guard. She averages 14.0 points this season.

"Her sophomore year she had the most pressure on her shoulders to be our leading scorer," said Dee-Mack head coach Joni Nightingale. "Last year she led our team in scoring, but we still had a few more weapons to pull from.

"This year, ironically, is probably where she's had the least amount of stress to be a main scorer because our freshman, Dalia DeJesus, has stepped up into a scoring role and we've had a couple sophomores filling that role as well."

Swadinsky, who will play for Illinois Central College next year, also holds Dee-Mack assists record for game, season and career. The multi-sport Swadinsky was a volleyball standout and qualified last year for the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet in the 400-meter dash and long jump, but was injured and couldn't compete.

The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Chiefs (25-4), who won the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, squared off against Fieldcrest on Thursday with a probable share of the league's regular-season title at stake. Dee-Mack, Fieldcrest and Eureka were tied at 10-1 with the Hornets finishing against Fisher.

Heffren hits 1,000

It only took Eureka junior forward Tyler Heffren three seasons to become the 10th member of the school's 1,000-point boys scoring club.

Heffren surpassed the milestone during Tuesday's victory against Tremont. His brother, Trevor, who graduated last year, is No. 3 on the list with 1,318 points.

It isn't inconceivable Tyler Heffren could overtook Jordan Prosser for the top spot next season. Prosser scored 1,732 points from 2007-10. The Hornets have six regular-season games left, starting Friday at Fisher, before the postseason and all of next season.

20 wins for Lincoln, Clinton

The Lincoln and Clinton boys basketball teams recorded their 20th victories Tuesday. While that is come to be expected at Lincoln, the same can't be said for Clinton.

The Maroons, under first-year head coach Vic Binkley, defeated Shelbyville, 51-50, in overtime to post their first 20-win season since 1996. This will be just the second winning season for Clinton in the last 17 years.

Lincoln's 47-24 victory against East Peoria was the 23rd 20-win season in Neil Alexander's remarkable 33 years as the Railers' head coach and 38th in school history. Alexander is up to 927 wins in his career (including 743 at Lincoln), leaving him 108 wins away from the state's all-time leader, Gene Pingatore.

Cheerleading at Grossinger

Five area teams have advanced to the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

Bloomington, Normal West and University High are in the medium class with Pontiac and Eureka in the small class. There also are divisions for large and co-ed with 101 teams competing.

Small and medium team preliminary performances begin at 9 a.m. Friday followed by large and co-ed preliminary performances at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday for team finals and awards.

Wrestling regionals

The road to the State Farm Center for the Boys State Wrestling Tournament begins Saturday with regionals in the three classes.

Area teams will be competing in sectionals at LeRoy, Pontiac and Reed-Custer in Class 1A and Mahomet-Seymour, Sterling and Chatham Glenwood in Class 2A. The lone area Class 3A squad, Normal Community, is in the Moline Regional.

Individual sectionals for boys and girls will be Feb. 10 and 11. The Boys State Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 with the Girls State Tournament on Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Photos: McLean County Tournament finals at Shirk Center