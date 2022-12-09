 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Defending state champions SHG, Carmel earn top seeds for 43rd State Farm Holiday Classic

  • 0
123121-blm-spt-12classicnchs

Normal Community players share in their trophy after they defeated East St. Louis to win the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Defending Class 3A state champions Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mundelein Carmel have been seeded No. 1 for the 43rd State Farm Holiday Classic.

The tourney, which features 16 boys and 16 girls teams, will be played Dec. 27-30 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center and Normal Community, Normal West and Bloomington high schools.

Sacred Heart-Griffin is the top seed in the Large School Boys bracket and Carmel in the Large School Girls bracket.

St. Joseph-Ogden, featuring Illinois State recruit Ty Pence, is the No. 1 seed for the Small School Boys. Paris grabbed the No. 1 seed for Small School Girls.

Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament.

Central Catholic is seeded No. 3 in the Small School Boys while Normal Community is No. 4 in the Large School Girls. 

Other boys top four seeds are Aurora Christian No. 2 and Rockford Lutheran No. 4 in Small School and Chicago Brother Rice, Rock Island and Wheaton Warrensville South Nos. 2-4, respectively, in Large School.

SHG, Brimfield and Winnebago are seeded Nos. 2-4, respectively, in Small School Girls. Washington and Chicago Hyde Park are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in Large School Girls.

Brackets can be viewed at www.theclassic.org/brackets.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: SHG wears down El Paso-Gridley

Watch now: SHG wears down El Paso-Gridley

El Paso-Gridley hung with Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin for 2½ quarters before the Cyclones pulled away in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News