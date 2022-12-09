Defending state champions SHG, Carmel earn top seeds for 43rd State Farm Holiday Classic

BLOOMINGTON — Defending Class 3A state champions
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mundelein Carmel have been seeded No. 1 for the 43rd State Farm Holiday Classic.
The tourney, which features 16 boys and 16 girls teams, will be played Dec. 27-30 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center and Normal Community, Normal West and Bloomington high schools.
Sacred Heart-Griffin is the top seed in the Large School Boys bracket and Carmel in the Large School Girls bracket.
St. Joseph-Ogden, featuring Illinois State recruit Ty Pence, is the No. 1 seed for the Small School Boys. Paris grabbed the No. 1 seed for Small School Girls.
Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament.
Central Catholic is seeded No. 3 in the Small School Boys while Normal Community is No. 4 in the Large School Girls.
Other boys top four seeds are Aurora Christian No. 2 and Rockford Lutheran No. 4 in Small School and Chicago Brother Rice, Rock Island and Wheaton Warrensville South Nos. 2-4, respectively, in Large School.
SHG, Brimfield and Winnebago are seeded Nos. 2-4, respectively, in Small School Girls. Washington and Chicago Hyde Park are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in Large School Girls.
Brackets can be viewed at
www.theclassic.org/brackets.
