Cole Certa paces Central Catholic to Class 2A regional championship; U High falls in OT

Sophomore Cole Certa poured in 22 points as third-seeded Central Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter to down second-seeded Warrensburg-Latham, 62-47, in the Class 2A Central Catholic Regional championship game Friday night at Cvengros Gymnasium.

The Saints, who took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter, improved to 18-15 while advancing to Tuesday's 7 p.m. Olympia Sectional semifinal against No. 5 Auburn.

“To be able to win the regional title game on our floor with this group, I couldn’t be happier,” said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch.

Sophomore Colin Hayes and freshman Trey Eller contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Saints.

“We really shared the basketball and made the extra pass,” Saints coach Jason Welch said. “If you can do that, good things can happen. Our guys were really locked in on their scouting report and sat down and guarded.

"We were able to make them do some things they really didn’t want to do. Consequently, we were able to run a little bit.”

Maroa-Forsyth 62, U High 58, OT: Egan Franzen scored 27 points as No. 4-seeded Maroa-Forsyth knocked off No. 1 University High in overtime in the Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional championship game.

Ty Minor scored 21 points to lead U High (13-20), while Blake added 19.

Maroa-Forsyth, which sank nine 3-pointers, advances to the Olympia Sectional and meets No. 3 Quincy Notre Dame in Wednesday semifinal game.

Eureka 38, Stillman Valley 24: Tyler Tate scored 11 points as Eureka pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Stillman Valley in the Class 2A Oregon Regional championship game.

The Hornets (23-6), who led 26-21 after three quarters, face Rockridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Mendota Sectional semifinal game.

EPG 60, Seneca 38: Fourth-ranked El Paso-Gridley cruised past Seneca in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional championship game.

The Titans scored the game's first 13 points and led 18-4 after one quarter.

EPG's Jake Funk had 20-20 vision with 23 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks. Asa Smith added 20 points and Luke Ihlenfeldt 10.

The Titans (27-2), the No. 1 seed, move on to face No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Clifton Central Sectional.

Monticello 55, Prairie Central 51, OT: Monticello needed overtime to edge Prairie Central in the Class 2A GCMS Regional championship game at Gibson City.

The Hawks (24-8) were led by Dylan Bazzell's 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Curl chipped in 11 points.

Milford 57, LeRoy 44: Jack Edmundson led LeRoy with 18 points in the title game of the 1A Milford Regional.

Luke Stuepfert, Ian Johnson and Blake Roundtree had eight points each for the Panthers.

