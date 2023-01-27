Cole Certa goes on second-half heater to spark Central Catholic boys to seventh straight win

BLOOMINGTON — Chase Fisher and the other three Central Catholic seniors seemed ready to take a victory lap early on Senior Night.

The Saints zipped out to a 10-0 lead against St. Thomas More on Friday at Cvengros Gymnasium. But before you could say rout, Central Catholic found itself trailing 27-20 at halftime.

"Shots weren't going in. It happens sometimes in basketball," said Fisher. "Cole (Certa) wasn't making them in the first half, which is fine. The second half he came out blazing. You can always expect that from him."

Blazing would be an understatement.

Certa, the highly recruited 6-foot-5 junior guard, made 11 of 14 shots and scored 27 points in the second half. He finished with 35 as the Saints downed the Sabers, 64-55, for their seventh straight win in an Illini Prairie Conference boys game.

In the first half of the Senior Night doubleheader, the Saints' girls team suffered its first Illini Prairie loss. St. Joseph-Ogden used a 12-2 run early in the fourth quarter to take control and beat Central Catholic, 54-45.

"We didn't get a lot of transition points tonight. They took that away from us," said Central head coach Debbie Coffman. "It's one of our bread and butters. We have to find ways to play in the halfcourt."

Boys

The Saints, who improved to 17-6 overall and 4-1 in the Illini Prairie, started Certa with their four seniors — Fisher, Rem Lee, Rye Pirtz and Ryan Russell — and had a big crowd buzzing in the first three minutes.

St. Thomas More (13-9, 1-4) then settled in, cutting the deficit to 13-11 after the first quarter before dominating the next eight minutes.

"Senior Nights are special nights, and I have found throughout the years sometimes can get you out of rhythm and out of whack," said Saints head coach Jason Welch. "I don't know if that had anything to do with it or not. I would say it was more St. Thomas More playing their brains out. They were ready for an opportunity and did it."

But after going 8 of 27 from the field in the first half, the Saints turned things around. Certa's 14-foot jumper gave Central Catholic a 35-34 lead midway through the third quarter.

Certa's full offensive arsenal was on display with deep 3s, midrange jumpers and drives in front of a couple coaches from Northwestern.

"He's getting better at back cutting. He got a couple back cuts for layups," said Welch. "He's seen that (face guarding) so they do that to him it doesn't faze him as much."

The Saints, who shot 62% in the second half, thought they were in the clear with a 63-46 lead after Certa's long 3-pointer. Certa came to the bench after that, but Welch had to reinsert him when the Sabers got within eight with 1:25 left.

Junior center Collin Hayes contributed 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Catholic while Fisher sank two 3s and scored eight. St. Thomas More was led by junior forward Peace Bumba with 20 points.

The Saints forced St. Thomas More into 25 turnovers, which pleased Fisher.

"We've been taking it to another level (on defense)," said Fisher. "We understand some games early on we were losing because of our defense. We weren't taking as much responsibility on the defensive end. We've really honed in on defense and getting all our guys to get out there and just play their heart out, and offense will come naturally with our team and how we have skilled players."

The Saints are in the midst of an NBA schedule. They played at Pleasant Plains on Saturday before Illini Prairie games at St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday and home against PBL on Wednesday. Central meets Nashville in the O'Fallon Shootout next Friday before going to Williamsville the next day for six games in nine days.

"That's the only way to get better," said Welch.

Girls

St. Joseph-Ogden (11-13, 3-3) had four quick turnovers before taking a shot at the start. They also settled in and began to handle the Saints' pressure defense. The Spartans only committed 11 turnovers the rest of the way.

"I felt our best intensity was in the last minute of the game," said Coffman.

The lead changed for the 10th time when Cate Uhren opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Saints ahead, 38-36. Central Catholic (17-8, 6-1) had only two baskets the rest of the game.

"We gave up nine offensive boards in the second half. We only gave up two in the first half," said Coffman. "Usually when we lose it's rebounding. We're very small so we have to take care of every possession for that."

Addisyn Martinie, a junior forward, paced St. Joseph-Ogden with 19 points.

Uhren and senior Medley Schnierle scored 11 points each to lead the Saints, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped last Saturday by Class 2A No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame before beating PBL on Monday. Central Catholic's other senior, Elyssa Stenger, had eight points.

The Saints play undefeated PORTA in the Sangamo/Illini Prairie Shootout on Saturday at Petersburg before entertaining Prairie Central, which is undefeated in the Illini Prairie, on Monday.

"We've put a lot of pressure on ourselves, but that's part of it," said Coffman. "It was Senior Night, and I hate to lose for those two girls. They put a lot of time and effort (into it) and are great kids. We just need to refocus."

Photos: Central Catholic boys and girls basketball