Coaches believe State Farm Holiday Classic rigors prepare them for postseason runs

BLOOMINGTON — Victories in late February and early March are the ultimate goal of every basketball team in the state.

Washington High School girls head coach Kim Barth feels games in late December, particularly during the State Farm Holiday Classic, are invaluable when the postseason arrives.

"Last year we hit a corner and turned in the right direction," said Barth as the Panthers finished second in the Large School Girls division. "The competition is fantastic, and that's what I want. I want games right now to make us better. The Holiday Classic is one of the best tournaments in the state, and we're excited about the opportunity to play."

The 64-team Holiday Classic, with 32 boys and 32 girls teams, begins its four-day marathon run Tuesday and features its usual assortment of ranked teams and standout players.

For the girls, the Small School bracket begins play at Normal Community with the Large School at Bloomington High School. The Small School Boys bracket starts at Normal West with the Large School Boys at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

"That's the No. 1 goal, can you get better," said Central Catholic boys coach Jason Welch. "Sometimes people lose sight of (that). We're going to try and go in there and win every game, but that doesn't necessarily mean you got better. We want to get better."

The 43rd annual tourney, which is celebrating 25 years with a girls bracket, continues through Friday's conclusion at Shirk Center. Here is a breakdown of the field.

Girls

Mundelein Carmel didn't win last year's Large School title, falling in the quarterfinals to Washington. However, the Corsairs made their next stop in Bloomington-Normal a celebration by claiming the Class 3A State Tournament title at Redbird (now CEFCU) Arena.

Carmel (9-2), ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A state poll, is the No. 1 seed. Leading the way for the Corsairs is 6-foot-5 Michigan State recruit Jordan Wood.

Washington (9-1) is the No. 2 seed with Bradley recruit Claire McDougall sparking the Class 3A No. 4 Panthers. Unranked Chicago Hyde Park (12-2) is the third seed followed by Class 4A No. 8 Normal Community (11-0).

The Iron beat Washington, 47-27, on Dec. 15 in Normal. NCHS' closest game was a 12-point win against Central Catholic in the Intercity Tournament.

"We're ready to show everyone who we are," said NCHS junior guard Olivia Corson. "We're excited to show everyone what we've been working on in the offseason and how good we are."

NCHS head coach Dave Feeney knows his team will be tested every game.

"We open against Wheaton Warrenville South. Their record is not great, but they are going to play really tough and make you beat them. They don't beat themselves," he said. "That's exactly what we want. I love our seed because we play against a bunch of teams we don't (usually) play. It's really good for us. We're going to see different styles, and it's going to make us better."

Another Division I signee to keep an eye on in Plainfield North senior guard Lexi Salazar, who is headed to American University.

Defending champion Winnebago (8-5), ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, is the No. 4 seed in the Small School bracket. Class 2A No. 8 Paris (13-0) was awarded the No. 1 seed followed by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-4). Defending Class 1A state champion Brimfield (8-3), ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, is the fourth seed.

Boys

Sacred Heart-Griffin captured the Small School bracket last year and lost only one more game the rest of the season while grabbing the Class 3A State championship.

The Cyclones (7-0), with almost everyone back from last season, are in the Large School bracket this year and the top seed. Jake Hamilton, a Quincy College recruit, is among several members of the Class 4A state champion football team now playing basketball for the Class 3A No. 2 Cyclones.

Ahmad Henderson, a 5-10 point guard who has signed with Niagara, is the top player for No. 2 seed Chicago Brother Rice (11-1). The Crusaders are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Rock Island (8-3), ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, is the third seed with Wheaton Warrenville South (8-1) fourth.

Normal Community won last year's Large School title, but graduated its entire starting five. The ninth-seeded Ironmen (4-7) got off to a slow start this season with point guard Braylon Roman sidelined by a broken hand. Roman returned last week and, along with 6-9, 255-pound junior center Jaheem Webber, is drawing Division I interest.

"We play a very good Bradley-Bourbonnais team and then if we could get by them we play a great Sacred Heart-Griffin team," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "What's great about the State Farm Classic is playing these teams you don't normally see. It's fun to play some of those teams."

Witzig needs one win to set the tourney record for coaching victories. He is tied at 57 with former Rock Falls and Rock Island coach Thom Sigel.

Another top player to watch is senior guard Troy Cicero, a Loyola-Maryland recruit, of No. 6 Romeoville (8-4).

St. Joseph-Ogden (7-0) is the No. 1 seed for the Small School bracket and should get plenty of local fan interest. Ty Pence, a 6-6 senior wing, has signed with Illinois State for the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Spartans.

Aurora Christian (11-2) is the No. 2 seed, followed by Class 2A No. 10 Central Catholic (6-3) and Rockford Lutheran (8-4).

Welch pointed out there are plenty of other contenders, too, in Nos. 5-7 seeds Quincy Notre Dame (5-4), Kankakee Bishop McNamara (10-1) and University High (6-4), respectively.

"I feel like our schedule prepares us to be ready," said Welch. "I told people for years we have more state trophies than State Farm champion trophies. It's a hard one to win. It's a little bit of attrition."

The Saints could face Bishop McNamara in the quarterfinals. The Irish are coming off winning the Watseka Holiday Tournament last week.

One of the most watched players in the tourney figures to be Central Catholic's Cole Certa. The sharpshooting 6-5 junior guard, who made a tourney-record 10 3-pointers against Annawan last season, has offers from Big Ten schools Northwestern and Penn State along with ISU and other mid-majors.

