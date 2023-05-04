Bloomington Central Catholic junior Cole Certa picked the next stop in his basketball career when he committed to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Certa led the Saints to a second place finish in Illinois Class 2A as a junior this season and was the Pantagraph’s Boys Area Player of the Year. He’s a four-star prospect according to 247sports and averaged 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists and will be one of the top players in the state of Illinois next season.

The Irish recently hired former Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, who tried to recruit him to the Nittany Lions before he was hired. Local schools Illinois and Illinois State offered Certa as well as other Power Five schools.

