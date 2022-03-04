Central Catholic, Lexington earn sectional championships

Central Catholic in Class 2A and Lexington in 1A earned boys basketball sectional championship game victories Friday.

The Saints downed Quincy Notre Dame 57-51 in the title game of the Olympia Sectional behind 32 points from sophomore Cole Certa, while Lexington downed Decatur St. Teresa 43-36 at the Watseka Sectional.

Central Catholic

The Saints (20-15) rode a bolstered second half defense to the win after trailing by six at halftime.

“I told our guys we had to get stops,” Central Catholic coach Jason Welch said. “They extended their lead to 10, but we started slowly chipping away in the third quarter. We sped them up a little bit. When we did, we were able to turn them over and that led to some easy buckets. Then we iced the game at the free throw line.”

Central Catholic will face Monticello in Monday’s 6 p.m. super-sectional at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Certa scored 16 in each half and had 13 of the Saints’ 15 third-quarter points.

“Our guys found him,” said Welch. “When he gets his feet set and under him, he can make shots. I’m really proud of him for stepping up in a big environment and doing a great job.”

Chase Fisher added eight points for Central Catholic. Jackson Stratton and Braden Sheffield had 14 points each for QND.

“It was a back and forth game like you would think in a sectional final,” Welch said. “Our defense wasn’t what we wanted. But we were able to get a couple stops at the end, and those stops made the difference.”

Lexington

Lexington won its first sectional championship since 1999 and will face No. 1-ranked Yorkville Christian in super-sectional play on Monday at 6 p.m. at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

The Minutemen scored the final seven points to improve to 24-12. A layup and a 3-pointer from Ben Peacock snapped a 36-all tie.

“Defense won us the game,” Lexington coach Doug Yoder said. “It’s been an incredible run.”

Peacock finished with 17 points, and Alec Thomas chipped in 11. Billy Guyse led St. Teresa (19-9) with 18 points.

El Paso-Gridley

The No. 4-ranked Titans’ dream season came to an end with a 51-46 loss to No. 6 Monticello at the 2A Clifton Central Sectional.

Monticello (31-3) led 23-17 at halftime and connected on 17 of 22 free throws to 8 of 9 for EPG, which was eliminated at 28-3.

Asa Smith paced the Titans with 17 points. Jake Funk added 16 and Luke Ihlenfeldt nine.

Tanner Buehnerkemper led the Sages with 13 points. Ben Cresap and Trevor Fox each had 11.

