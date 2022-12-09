Central Catholic hopes it learns a lesson that could come in handy in March during loss to Teutopolis

BLOOMINGTON — If there's a rematch in March between the Central Catholic and Teutopolis basketball teams in Champaign, then Friday night will be well worth it for the Saints.

The Wooden Shoes' inside-outside attack was too much to overcome at Cvengros Gymnasium in a nonconference battle between teams which advanced to the Class 2A Elite Eight last season. Center Caleb Siemer muscled inside for 18 points and 12 rebounds while guards James Niebrugge and Brendan Niebrugge combined for 37 points as Teutopolis pulled away for a 75-64 victory.

"You can go away from this and feeling down, but I don't. I go away feeling great," said Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch. "I've got some ideas and some things we can do better. Ultimately, no one is going to remember a December game in March. The reality is you don't lose if you learn. I learned something and I hope our guys did, too."

Central Catholic, tied for No. 10 in the Class 2A state poll, dropped to 5-3. Teutopolis, which just missed cracking the top 10, improved to 6-1.

The Saints' Cole Certa scored a game-high 25 points while battling foul problems for the first time this season. Certa was 10 of 22 from the field, making three 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 at the line as Teutopolis hounded the junior sharpshooter from baseline to baseline with different defenders.

"We play a lot of really good players. He's one at the top of the list," said Teutopolis head coach Chester Reeder. "Our mindset is make it difficult for him. He's going to score. He's a really good player, but make it hard for him. Try not to get him shooting free throws. Make it tough for him to catch and then just guard him as hard as you can."

Certa's 15-foot jumper was part of a 10-0 run that gave the Saints a 16-14 lead early in the second quarter.

From then on, the Wooden Shoes dominated.

Teutopolis used a 22-4 surge to take a 36-20 lead that the Saints were able to trim to 36-24 as Certa banked in a short jumper before the halftime buzzer.

The Wooden Shoes led by double digits most of the second half until the Saints got within 61-54 on Certa's 3-pointer with four minutes left. But Teutopolis sank 14 free throws the rest of the way to clinch the win.

"Get out in transition, get inside-out looks and get the ball moving. That's the key to our world on the offensive end," said Reeder, whose team made nine 3s overall.

James Niebrugge, a 6-3 senior, paced Teutopolis with 19 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Brendan Niebrugge, a 6-1 senior, added 18 points while making four 3s in the first half.

"They did a really good job with that (dribble) handoff early and we had a hard time switching it," said Welch. "Once we were able to switch it a little bit, we were able to at least negate it. But at the end of the day they made shots, too, and all of a sudden they're free and easy and it becomes more difficult."

Chase Fisher added 13 points for the Saints while center Colin Hayes contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. But Hayes got in foul trouble in the first half and was in and out of the lineup much as was Certa, who got his third foul late in the first half.

"He (Certa) couldn't get in a rhythm he's normally in," said Welch. "They did a good job bottling him up."

Led by the 6-6, 210-pound Siemer, Teutopolis dominated the boards taking a 34-23 advantage. The Wooden Shoes shot 46.1% from the field compared to the Saints' 45.4%.

"This will only make us better. That's a good Teutopolis team," said Welch. "Tonight they were just better than us. At the end of the night you tip your hat and say thank you, and hope we see them again and hope they're ready to fight."

