Zoom: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin leaves Springfield Lanphier in its wake 67-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Springfield Lanphier during a 67-42 beating in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier played in a 63-57 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.