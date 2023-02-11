Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin delivered all the smoke to disorient Peoria and flew away with a 69-48 win in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal West . For a full recap, click here. Peoria took on Urbana on February 3 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.

