Zoom: Olney Richland County leaves Charleston in its wake 62-41

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Olney Richland County's performance in a 62-41 destruction of Charleston in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Olney Richland County and Charleston faced off on February 1, 2022 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Charleston faced off against Champaign Centennial. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.