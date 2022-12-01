Zoom: Mt. Zion leaves Charleston in its wake 62-37

Mt. Zion built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 62-37 win over Charleston on December 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Mt Zion and Charleston squared off with January 13, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap
