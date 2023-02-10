Minonk Fieldcrest's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heyworth during a 68-44 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Heyworth and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 64-61 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.

