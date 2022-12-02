Zoom: Kankakee leaves Chicago Harlan in its wake 75-34

Kankakee lit up the scoreboard on December 2 to propel past Chicago Harlan for a 75-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup
The last time Kankakee and Chicago Harlan played in a 73-29 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
