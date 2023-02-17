It was a tough night for Lisle which was overmatched by Elgin St. Edward in this 61-40 verdict.

The last time Elgin St Edward and Lisle played in a 45-38 game on Feb. 18, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on Feb. 11, Lisle squared off with Kirkland Hiawatha in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.