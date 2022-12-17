Zoom: Decatur MacArthur leaves Champaign Centennial in its wake 64-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur delivered all the smoke to disorient Champaign Centennial and flew away with a 64-32 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Centennial squared off with December 18, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Champaign Centennial took on Mt Zion on December 10 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

