Chicago Simeon swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Country Club Hills Hillcrest 67-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Country Club Hills Hillcrest faced off against Chicago Brooks . For results, click here. Chicago Simeon took on Burbank St Laurence on Feb. 28 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.