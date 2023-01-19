Zoom: Chicago Simeon leaves Chicago Lindblom in its wake 90-48

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Simeon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 90-48 explosion on Chicago Lindblom during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Carol Stream Glenbard North and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 12 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For results, click here.
