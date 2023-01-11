Zoom: Chicago Senn leaves Chicago Sullivan in its wake 58-36

The force was strong for Chicago Senn as it pierced Chicago Sullivan during Wednesday's 58-36 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Noble Street College Prep and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Crane on December 28 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.