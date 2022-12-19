Zoom: Chicago Phillips leaves Chicago Leo in its wake 78-44

Chicago Phillips earned its community's accolades after a 78-44 win over Chicago Leo on December 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Leo took on Aurora Marmion on December 13 at Aurora Marmion Academy.
