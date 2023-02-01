 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Chicago Kenwood leaves Chicago Corliss in its wake 112-33

Chicago Kenwood earned a convincing 112-33 win over Chicago Corliss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.

Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Corliss squared off with December 9, 2021 at Chicago Kenwood Academy last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Corliss faced off against Oak Lawn . Click here for a recap. Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Phillips on January 26 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For results, click here.

