Zoom: Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest leaves Chicago Hector Garcia Charter in its wake 58-20

Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest earned a convincing 58-20 win over Chicago Hector Garcia Charter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest and Chicago Hector Garcia Charter played in a 86-11 game on January 27, 2022.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Hector Garcia Charter took on Chicago Tilden on December 1 at Chicago Tilden High School.
