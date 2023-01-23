Zoom: Chicago Hansberry Prep leaves Chicago DRW Trading College Prep in its wake 81-60

Chicago Hansberry Prep's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago DRW Trading College Prep during an 81-60 blowout on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Muchin on January 18 at Chicago DRW Trading College Prep. For more, click here.
