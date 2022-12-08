 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Chicago Curie leaves Chicago Morgan Park in its wake 82-25

Chicago Curie stomped on Chicago Morgan Park 82-25 on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Curie and Chicago Morgan Park played in a 65-53 game on December 16, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Olympia Fields Rich Township and Chicago Curie took on St. Louis Vashon on December 3 at Chicago Curie High School. Click here for a recap

