Catlin Salt Fork recorded a big victory over Urbana University 79-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Urbana University faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against New Berlin . For results, click here. Urbana University took on Forsyth Decatur Christian on Feb. 7 at Forsyth Decatur Christian. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.