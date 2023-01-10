Zoom: Altamont leaves Moweaqua Central A&M in its wake 60-33

Altamont's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Moweaqua Central A&M 60-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
Last season, Altamont and Moweaqua Central A&M faced off on January 11, 2022 at Altamont High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Altamont squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
