Impressive was a ready adjective for Yorkville's 51-27 throttling of Pekin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Pekin faced off against East Peoria. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.