Yorkville Christian pushes over Chicago Hyde Park 77-61

Yorkville Christian handed Chicago Hyde Park a tough 77-61 loss for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.
The Mustangs' shooting jumped to a 40-31 lead over the Thunderbirds at the half.
Yorkville Christian's control showed as it carried a 50-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
