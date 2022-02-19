Yorkville Christian controls the action and Chicago Morgan Park Academy in affair 108-46

Yorkville Christian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Morgan Park Academy 108-46 at Yorkville Christian High on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Yorkville Christian faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Chicago Francis W Parker on February 15 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
