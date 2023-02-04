Woodstock Marian Central fans held their breath in an uneasy 70-65 victory over Chicago Hope in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Woodstock Marian Central faced off against Chicago Christ the King . Click here for a recap. Chicago Hope took on Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit on January 30 at Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. For more, click here.

