Woodlawn denies Chicago Gage Park's challenge 71-56

Woodlawn notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Gage Park 71-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.
Recently on January 27 , Chicago Gage Park squared up on Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.