Winning recipe: Warrensburg-Latham broils Decatur Lutheran 60-47

Warrensburg-Latham put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Lutheran 60-47 on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Warrensburg-Latham took on Argenta-Oreana on December 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
