Winning recipe: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broils Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 50-39

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin grabbed a 50-39 victory at the expense of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 11.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wolfpack, who began with a 14-12 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 21-20 lead over the Wolfpack at the half.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

