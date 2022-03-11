 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Winning recipe: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broils Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 50-39

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin grabbed a 50-39 victory at the expense of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 11.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wolfpack, who began with a 14-12 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 21-20 lead over the Wolfpack at the half.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on March 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Chicago De La Salle on March 4 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News