Winning recipe: New Berlin broils Mt. Pulaski 55-41

Riding a wave of production, New Berlin dunked Mt. Pulaski 55-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Pretzels' offense moved to a 29-22 lead over the Hilltoppers at the half.
New Berlin's influence showed as it carried a 47-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 28, New Berlin faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
