Winning recipe: Neoga broils Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-34

Neoga handed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a tough 50-34 loss in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

In recent action on December 21, Neoga faced off against Shelbyville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap

The Indians made the first move by forging a 20-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Neoga kept a 29-20 half margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Neoga's influence showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

