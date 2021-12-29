Winning recipe: Monticello broils Tuscola 50-34

Monticello trucked Tuscola on the road to a 50-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Tuscola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 23 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
Monticello's offense darted to a 25-21 lead over Tuscola at the half.
Monticello's edge showed as it carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
