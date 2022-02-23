Winning recipe: La Grange Park Nazareth broils Chicago Vocational 57-46

La Grange Park Nazareth handed Chicago Vocational a tough 57-46 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 11, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Vocational took on Kankakee on February 16 at Chicago Vocational Career. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.