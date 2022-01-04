Winning recipe: Jacksonville broils Normal University 58-44

Jacksonville tipped and eventually toppled Normal University 58-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Jacksonville faced off against Marion and Normal University took on Machesney Park Harlem on December 29 at Machesney Park Harlem High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.