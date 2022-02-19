Winning recipe: Heyworth broils Normal Calvary Christian 69-53

Heyworth dumped Normal Calvary Christian 69-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Heyworth faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Normal Calvary Christian took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on February 8 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Heyworth a 37-24 lead over Normal Calvary Christian.
The Hornets' determination showed as they carried a 53-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
