Winning recipe: Chicago Providence St. Mel broils Melrose Park Walther Christian 61-47

No quarter was granted as Chicago Providence St. Mel blunted Melrose Park Walther Christian's plans 61-47 on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 7 , Chicago Providence St Mel squared up on Wilmette Loyola in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.