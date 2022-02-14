Winning recipe: Chicago Hope broils Skokie Ida Crown 71-59

Chicago Hope notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Skokie Ida Crown 71-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Hope faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Skokie Ida Crown took on Chicago Christ the King on February 7 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.