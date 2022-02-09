Winning recipe: Catlin Salt Fork broils Watseka 50-31

Catlin Salt Fork collected a 50-31 victory over Watseka on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 29 , Catlin Salt Fork squared up on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
