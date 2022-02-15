Winning recipe: Bloomington Central Catholic broils Rantoul Township 76-61

Bloomington Central Catholic charged Rantoul Township and collected a 76-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
