Winning recipe: Arcola broils Kansas Tri-County Coop 54-36

No quarter was granted as Arcola blunted Kansas Tri-County Coop's plans 54-36 on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Villa Grove and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 25 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap
