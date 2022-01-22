Winnetka North Shore Country Day slips past Chicago Steinmetz 58-57

Winnetka North Shore Country Day edged Chicago Steinmetz in a close 58-57 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.
In recent action on January 11, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago North Grand on January 14 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.