Winnetka North Shore Country Day slips past Chicago Steinmetz 58-57

Winnetka North Shore Country Day edged Chicago Steinmetz in a close 58-57 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.

In recent action on January 11, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago North Grand on January 14 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For a full recap, click here.

