Winnetka North Shore Country Day showed no mercy to Chicago Morgan Park Academy, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-45 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared off with February 11, 2022 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker . For more, click here. Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Skokie Yeshiva on February 1 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.