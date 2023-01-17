Winnetka North Shore Country Day makes Chicago Morgan Park Academy walk the plank 79-35

Winnetka North Shore Country Day lit up the scoreboard on January 17 to propel past Chicago Morgan Park Academy for a 79-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 17
The last time Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Morgan Park Academy played in a 72-35 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Niles Northridge Prep and Winnetka North Shore Country Day took on Chicago Francis W Parker on January 9 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School.
